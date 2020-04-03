Rupee opens lower at 76.05 per dollar

Indian rupee fell in the early trade on Friday. It opened 39 paise lower at 76.05 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 75.66.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended flat at 75.66 against the US dollar, despite buying seen in the domestic equity market.

The Indian currency market was shut for two days. On April 1, on account of the annual closing of accounts and on April 2 it was a public holiday for Ram Navami.

The continuous sell-off from FIIs in equity and debt markets has led to higher demand for dollars. We believe the slow depreciation of the US$INR would continue as it has given a breakout above 74.5. The declines in the currency pair should be utilised to buy, said ICICIdirect.

Oil prices fell on Friday, coming off their biggest one-day gains in the previous session after US President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut output, but made no offer to reduce US production.

The dollar edged toward an almost 2% weekly rise on Friday, boosted by a surge in the oil price and as investors sought safety amid the worsening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.