App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 76.05 per dollar

The declines in the currency pair should be utilised to buy, says ICICIdirect.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee fell in the early trade on Friday. It opened 39 paise lower at 76.05 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 75.66.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended flat at 75.66 against the US dollar, despite buying seen in the domestic equity market.

The Indian currency market was shut for two days. On April 1, on account of the annual closing of accounts and on April 2 it was a public holiday for Ram Navami.

Close

The continuous sell-off from FIIs in equity and debt markets has led to higher demand for dollars. We believe the slow depreciation of the US$INR would continue as it has given a breakout above 74.5. The declines in the currency pair should be utilised to buy, said ICICIdirect.

Oil prices fell on Friday, coming off their biggest one-day gains in the previous session after US President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut output, but made no offer to reduce US production.

The dollar edged toward an almost 2% weekly rise on Friday, boosted by a surge in the oil price and as investors sought safety amid the worsening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.