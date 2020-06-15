App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends losses, trades near day's low at 76.10/USD

The USD/INR spot is hovering near its crucial resistance of 76. A consistent trading above that would take price towards 76.50, while 75.50 will act as a crucial support, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

The rupee has extended the early losses and trading near the day's low at 76.10 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 10 paise to 75.94 against Friday's close of 75.84 per dollar.

At 12:14 IST, the Sensex was down 830.26 points or 2.46% at 32950.63, and the Nifty was down 238.60 points or 2.39% at 9734.30.
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.94 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 1.2% in the June series while for the July series it increased 12%, said ICICIdirect.


India foreign exchange reserves crossed the half-a-trillion dollar mark for the first time after it surged by a massive USD 8.22 billion in the week ended June 5 helped by higher foreign inflows, it added.

 

“The likelihood of a possible second wave of the coronavirus infections in the US, along with the Fed’s grim growth outlook for the year has stoked risk aversion globally, and that has put pressure on the rupee. Still, the rupee is seen facing lot of resilience around 76.60 mark and could reverse this trend unless it does not fall below 76.60," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"It looks like the RBI is keen to maintain the rupee in a 75.50 to 76 band, and that should give rupee bulls some breather. We expect the rupee to trade in the 74.80 to 76.60 band in the near term," she added.

related news

Oil prices fell on Monday, with U.S. oil dropping more than 2%, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in the United States raised concerns over a second wave of the virus which would weigh on the pace of fuel demand recovery.

"The uncertainty over coronavirus won't completely fade away unless there's a vaccine to it. So until then the appreciation in rupee will be limited, and we expect it to remain volatile. Currently, the USD/INR spot is hovering near its crucial resistance of 76. A consistent trading above that would take price towards 76.50, while 75.50 will act as a crucial support," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

most popular

