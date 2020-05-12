Rupee opens lower at 75.88 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 75.88 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.73, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

Indian rupee ended at 75.73 per dollar, down 18 paise from its Friday's close of 75.55 per dollar amid volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

Oil futures climbed in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand.

The USD-INR pair is likely to move higher as Covid-19 cases are increasing. The Dollar index is trading in a range. If it manages to close above 100.60 levels, most EM currencies will further depreciate, said ICICIdircet.