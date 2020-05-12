App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 75.88 per dollar

The USD-INR pair is likely to move higher as Covid-19 cases are increasing, says ICICIdircet.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 75.88 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.73, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

Indian rupee ended at 75.73 per dollar, down 18 paise from its Friday's close of 75.55 per dollar amid volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

Oil futures climbed in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand.

Close
The USD-INR pair is likely to move higher as Covid-19 cases are increasing. The Dollar index is trading in a range. If it manages to close above 100.60 levels, most EM currencies will further depreciate, said ICICIdircet.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.