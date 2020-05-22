App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 10:17 AM IST
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 75.73 per dollar

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut repo rate by 40 bps and reverse repo rate cut to 3.35 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 75.73 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 75.60, amid flat domestic equity market.

On May 21, rupee has closed with a gain of 19 paise at day's high level at 75.60 per dollar.

At 10:16 IST, the Sensex was down 138.40 points or 0.45% at 30794.50, and the Nifty was down 45.15 points or 0.50% at 9061.10.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.53 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 5.1% during the last session, said ICICIdirect.


As there was a sharp decline in the Dollar index, the rupee saw some strength. However, the USD-INR pair slipped into a discount and a possible bounce is possible, it added.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 22, 2020 10:00 am

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

