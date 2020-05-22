Rupee opens lower at 75.73 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 75.73 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 75.60, amid flat domestic equity market.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut repo rate by 40 bps and reverse repo rate cut to 3.35 percent.

On May 21, rupee has closed with a gain of 19 paise at day's high level at 75.60 per dollar.

At 10:16 IST, the Sensex was down 138.40 points or 0.45% at 30794.50, and the Nifty was down 45.15 points or 0.50% at 9061.10.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.53 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 5.1% during the last session, said ICICIdirect.

Oil prices were on the rise on Friday, heading for a fourth straight week of gains, amid more evidence that fuel demand is recovering as countries ease business and social restrictions that were imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

As there was a sharp decline in the Dollar index, the rupee saw some strength. However, the USD-INR pair slipped into a discount and a possible bounce is possible, it added.