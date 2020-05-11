Rupee trades lower at 75.70 per dollar

Indian rupee has extended morning losses and trading lower by 15 paise at 75.70 per dollar, amid volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened marginally lower at 75.60 per dollar versus Friday's close of 75.55.

At 11:48 IST, the Sensex was up 205.76 points or 0.65% at 31848.46, and the Nifty was up 64.10 points or 0.69% at 9315.60.

"On May 8 the Indian rupee opened on a strong note tracking overnight losses in the dollar index and gains in Asian currencies, buoyed by the positive trade dialogue between the US and China. However, shaky sentiments in the market ahead of key jobs report from the US led the rupee to retreat from its crucial resistance of 75.20 mark," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Going forward, the domestic currency will take further cues from the developments about the COVID-19 crisis, as well the key US data where expectations point towards staggering job losses of around 22 million."

"Markets are also pinning their hopes on the next round of stimulus from the government to cushion the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 crisis," she added.

The dollar rose on Monday as moves by the United States and other countries to re-open their economies raised hopes for a quicker global recovery from a deep recession triggered by the coronavirus health crisis.

According to Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, the USDINR spot will continue to be news driven and expect 75, to act as a strong support and USDINR spot may appreciate towards 76.

Oil prices slid nearly $1 a barrel on Monday as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts at some of the world’s top producers.

The USD-INR pair is likely to trade in a range unless clarification come from the government on another round of fiscal stimulus, said ICICIdirect.