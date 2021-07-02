MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens lower at 74.71 per dollar

The range for USDINR for the day is 74.30/90, says Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 74.71 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close of 74.55, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On July 1, domestic unit ended 23 paise lower at 74.55 per dollar against previous close of 74.32.

The Sensex was down 9.02 points or 0.02% at 52309.58, and the Nifty was down 1.20 points or 0.01% at 15678.80.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Oil prices held steady on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year.

Close

Related stories

"The Indian rupee has drifted lower to test three-month lows as the domestic equities witnessed selling pressure and the greenback continues to strengthen, hitting a three-month high. The gradual uptick in crude oil prices wherein they are trading at their highest in two years is also acting as a headwind for the domestic currency," said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Besides, sentiments have also taken a beating due to a drop in domestic manufacturing PMI in June, reflecting the impact of the second wave of the virus even as it subsides, enabling the recovery to get back on track."

"The near-term bias is negative, but the markets are now eyeing key US jobs report for June to assess the Fed's stance going ahead, amid the chatter surrounding the taper-tantrum," she added.

The US dollar was perched at a 15-month high on the yen and at multi-month peaks against other majors on Friday, as traders wagered strong US labour data could lift it even further.

Gold prices held in a tight range on Friday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data that could sway Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

USDINR moving up as dollar index rises, European currencies fall, Asian currencies steady and oil keeps rising. The range for USDINR for the day is 74.30/90, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Exporters who have already hedged can keep a stop loss of 74.40 and wait or sell at 74.84 level while importers can do cash buying at 74.50 and wait for hedging, he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jul 2, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.