PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 74.44 per dollar

ICICIdirect believe the rupee may continue its consolidation for some more time before finding fresh direction.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee opened lower at 74.44 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.37, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On November 11, the rupee ended 20 paise lower at 74.37 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 74.17.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was down 155.82 points or 0.36% at 43437.85, and the Nifty was down 41 points or 0.32% at 12708.20.

Close

"USD INR well bid both onshore and offshore due to constant buying by PSB on behalf of RBI. Yesterday oil companies also joined the Bandwagon to keep USDINR higher despite most Asian currencies having appreciated," said Anil Kumar Bhansali - Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

related news

"It seems RBI and Central Government just want rupee to be in depreciation mode to ensure export competitiveness, though a weaker Rupee has never helped exports. Opening should be around 74.35 and range 74.20/60 for the day," he added.

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, taking the week's gains to more than 12% on growing hopes that the world's major producers will hold off on a planned supply increase as soaring cases of COVID-19 dent fuel demand.
Despite positive domestic equities, the rupee depreciated marginally on the back of bounce in the Dollar index, which had moved from two month’s lows to 93.50. We believe the rupee may continue its consolidation for some more time before finding fresh direction, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.47 in the last session. The open interest remained largely unchanged for the November series contract, it added.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.