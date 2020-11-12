Rupee opens lower at 74.44 per dollar

Indian rupee opened lower at 74.44 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.37, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On November 11, the rupee ended 20 paise lower at 74.37 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 74.17.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was down 155.82 points or 0.36% at 43437.85, and the Nifty was down 41 points or 0.32% at 12708.20.

"USD INR well bid both onshore and offshore due to constant buying by PSB on behalf of RBI. Yesterday oil companies also joined the Bandwagon to keep USDINR higher despite most Asian currencies having appreciated," said Anil Kumar Bhansali - Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"It seems RBI and Central Government just want rupee to be in depreciation mode to ensure export competitiveness, though a weaker Rupee has never helped exports. Opening should be around 74.35 and range 74.20/60 for the day," he added.

Despite positive domestic equities, the rupee depreciated marginally on the back of bounce in the Dollar index, which had moved from two month’s lows to 93.50. We believe the rupee may continue its consolidation for some more time before finding fresh direction, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.47 in the last session. The open interest remained largely unchanged for the November series contract, it added.

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, taking the week's gains to more than 12% on growing hopes that the world's major producers will hold off on a planned supply increase as soaring cases of COVID-19 dent fuel demand.