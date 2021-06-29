MARKET NEWS

Rupee ends marginally lower at 74.23 per dollar

The range for rupee can be between 73.95-74.30 in coming sessions, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

June 29, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST

Indian rupee ended marginally lower at 74.23 per dollar, amid selling saw in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 9 paise at 74.28 per dollar against previous close of 74.19 and traded in the range of 74.19-74.29.

The Sensex was down 185.93 points or 0.35% at 52,549.66, and the Nifty was down 66.20 points or 0.42% at 15,748.50.

"Rupee again traded in a small range on as lack of movements in dollar index & crude prices-price kept range between 74.10-74.25 awaiting cues of crude price moves on back of OPEC+ meetings scheduled this week. The range for rupee can be between 73.95-74.30 in coming sessions," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 29, 2021 10:00 am

