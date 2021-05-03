MARKET NEWS

Rupee trades lower at 74.21 per dollar

Looking at a sharp rally in the dollar index, we feel the USDINR pair should move to 74.6 levels, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

Indian rupee is trading lower by 14 paise at 74.21 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 18 paise lower at 74.25 per dollar against previous close of 74.07.

The Sensex was down 379.93 points or 0.78% at 48402.43, and the Nifty was down 89.60 points or 0.61% at 14541.50.

"The FX market has factored in the Covid related shortfall in economic output, but if the situation goes out of control, then we may again see an increase in USDINR bids. For now, the focus will be on US economic data and slew of IPOs due to hit the local equity market in the coming sessions," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The USDINR spot is hovering around 74 zone, there are no signs of Fed withdrawing policy accommodation, so we expect the spot to remain sideways within 73.50-74.50," Gupta added.

USDINR is consolidating above its support levels of 74.25. Looking at a sharp rally in the Dollar index, we feel the USDINR pair should move to 74.6 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.39 in the last session. The open interest rose 4.2% for the May series, it added.

The dollar clung to a recent bounce on Monday as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, looking for clues on the outlook for global inflation and for policymakers’ response.

first published: May 3, 2021 10:06 am

