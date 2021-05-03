Rupee trades lower at 74.21 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading lower by 14 paise at 74.21 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 18 paise lower at 74.25 per dollar against previous close of 74.07.

The Sensex was down 379.93 points or 0.78% at 48402.43, and the Nifty was down 89.60 points or 0.61% at 14541.50.

"The FX market has factored in the Covid related shortfall in economic output, but if the situation goes out of control, then we may again see an increase in USDINR bids. For now, the focus will be on US economic data and slew of IPOs due to hit the local equity market in the coming sessions," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The USDINR spot is hovering around 74 zone, there are no signs of Fed withdrawing policy accommodation, so we expect the spot to remain sideways within 73.50-74.50," Gupta added.

Oil prices climbed on Monday as optimism about a strong rebound in fuel demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year overshadowed growing concerns of a full lockdown in India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.