Rupee opens lower at 74.06 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 74.06 per dollar versus on Monday against Friday's close 73.91.

After hitting a record low of 74.50, the rupee bounced sharply and ended higher by 30 paise at 73.91 against the US currency on Friday after the Reserve Bank's assurance that steps will be taken to maintain sufficient liquidity in the panick-stricken currency market.

"As there is no cure to this coronavirus, there is a lot of disappointment in the equity market which is getting reflected in INR and it breached record low of 74.4850. If the coronavirus cases continue to increase in India and on the global front then we can see further appreciation in USD/INR spot towards 74.80 level," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"However, 74.50 will act as a crucial resistance, only a sustenance above it may take prices towards 74.80, otherwise we can see a reversal towards 73.20. Right now, the only respite to the market is RBI along with global central banks infusing liquidity," he added.

Also Read - Fed cuts interest rate to zero, launches $700bn QE programme

The dollar fell against a broad range of currencies on Monday after the US Federal Reserve made another surprise interest rate cut and major central banks took steps to relieve a shortage of dollars and provide extra liquidity.

Oil extended losses as an emergency rate cut by the US Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus while a price war rages on between top producers.