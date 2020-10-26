172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-lower-at-73-77-per-dollar-6012311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 73.77 per dollar

Expect 73.40 to act as an immediate support, only a break will weigh towards 73.20 zone, while, 73.90-74 will act as an immediate resistance, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower at 73.77 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.60, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 23 rupee ended marginally lower at 73.60 against previous close of 73.53.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was down 103.10 points or 0.25% at 40582.40, and the Nifty was down 28.90 points or 0.24% at 11901.50.

Close

The US dollar advanced against the rupee although it is falling versus major currencies, its major counterparts, as hopes rose that Congress will be able to agree a US relief package deal. The recent underperformance of the rupee was observed despite continued FII flows, said ICICIdirect:.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.65 in the last session. The open interest in the October series declined 7.8% while it increased 13.4% in the next series, it added.

Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's losses, as a jump in COVID-19 infections in the United States and Europe raised alarms over crude demand, while the prospect of increased supply also hurt sentiment.

“The upbeat US economic data is downplaying the need for a fiscal package but overall the volatility will remain heightened amid back and forth stimulus negotiations. The USDINR spot is trading in a narrow range with an upward bias," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"As we get close to the US election day, uncertainty over the outcome will keep USDINR spot afloat. We expect 73.40 to act as an immediate support, only a break will weigh towards 73.20 zone, while, 73.90-74 will act as an immediate resistance,” he added.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 10:00 am

