Rupee trades lower at 73.62 per dollar

Indian rupee erased some of the early losses but still trading lower at 73.62 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 13 paise lower at 73.69 per dollar against Wednesday close of 73.56.

At 11:09 IST, the Sensex was down 236.35 points or 0.51% at 45867.15, and the Nifty was down 76.80 points or 0.57% at 13452.30.

"Globally, market sentiments are improving as traders take cues from positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus. In order to thwart a deep and elongated recession, worldwide lawmakers have released a barrier of monetary and fiscal stimulus as the coronavirus sealed international borders and also resulted in leading millions unemployed. A $908 billion coronavirus relief plan is currently under debate in Congress in US. However, worries over re-ignited tensions between US-China and uncertainty over Brexit still persists which will lead investors to trade on a cautious note," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"For the coming sessions, we expect USDINR spot to trade in between 73.25-74.0. Only a consistent trading above 74.0 will push prices higher towards 74.20, with 73.50-73.25 being the strong support zone," he added.

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States, which could spur a rebound in fuel demand, despite a large build in U.S. crude stocks last week.

"USD-INR December futures remained almost flat during the day despite positive domestic equities. We feel the US$INR will trade in a range with support now pegged at 73.5 levels, "said ICICIdirect.

"The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.72 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 0.5% for the December series contract," it added.

"Rupee traded strongly on as dollar kept range trades and stability inflow of money into capital markets helped rupee incline further towards 73.55. The overall rupee is positive trend till the time 74.25 is not breached," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.