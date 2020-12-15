PlusFinancial Times
Rupee trades lower at 73.67 per dollar

Due to a fall in the Dollar index, the USD-INR pair moved towards its support levels. We feel a bounce could be seen towards 74 levels from the support, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 11:36 AM IST
Indian rupee is trading lower at 73.67 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market

It opened lower at 73.64 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.57.

At 11:34 IST, the Sensex was down 283.77 points or 0.61% at 45969.69, and the Nifty was down 75.20 points or 0.55% at 13483.
The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.65 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 1.8% in the December series contract, it added.

The dollar traded near 2-1/2-year lows against major peers on Tuesday as demand for the safest assets flagged amid progress toward agreeing U.S. fiscal stimulus and optimism for a Brexit deal.

Oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe outweighing relief from vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.

“The Nov CPI came in at 6.93% compared to 7.61% in Oct. The abatement in the surging India’s inflation data is mainly due to some moderation in food prices. But the broad based sequential rise in petrol prices will keep the inflation data above the RBI’s upper band of 6% for sometime going ahead," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"However, yesterday’s beginning inflation print will raise a glimmer of hope that the RBI may cut rates at its Feb meeting to support growth,” he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:00 am

