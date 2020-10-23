172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-lower-at-73-64-per-dollar-2-6002261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades marginally lower at 73.58 per dollar

The US dollar was advancing against the rupee although it is falling versus its major counterparts as hopes rise that Congress will be able to achieve a US relief package deal, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 73.58, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 11 paise at 73.64 per dollar against previous close of 73.53.

At 11:04 IST, the Sensex was up 94.44 points or 0.23% at 40652.93, and the Nifty was up 30.10 points or 0.25% at 11926.60.

The dollar took stock at the end of a poor week on Friday, having shed about a cent against the euro and suffered its largest weekly drop against the yen in a month, as investors began to wager on a Biden presidency and big U.S. stimulus.

Oil prices held on to gains made on the previous session on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would be prepared to extend record supply cuts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US dollar was advancing against the rupee although it is falling versus its major counterparts as hopes rise that Congress will be able to achieve a US relief package deal. The recent underperformance of the rupee was observed despite continued FII flows, said ICICIdierct.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.69 in the last session. The open interest in the October series declined 4.8% while it increased 6.1% in the next series.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 10:00 am

