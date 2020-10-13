172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-lower-at-73-40-per-dollar-5955461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 73.40 per dollar

We feel the rupee could depreciate marginally from here, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened lower by 13 paise at 73.40 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.27, amid flat trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 12 rupee ended lower at 73.27 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.16.

The dollar index tested its two week low and is likely to move further higher towards 93.5 levels. This will keep an Asian currency move in check. We feel the rupee could depreciate marginally from here, said ICICIdirect.

Close

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE remained largely flat near 73.41 in the last session. The open interest has risen 9.0% for the October series in the last session, it added.

The dollar flirted with three-week lows on Tuesday as investors stuck to hopes that there will be large U.S. fiscal stimulus after the November 3 election to shore up a pandemic-hit economy, supporting riskier currencies.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.