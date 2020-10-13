Rupee opens lower at 73.40 per dollar

Indian rupee opened lower by 13 paise at 73.40 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.27, amid flat trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 12 rupee ended lower at 73.27 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.16.

The dollar index tested its two week low and is likely to move further higher towards 93.5 levels. This will keep an Asian currency move in check. We feel the rupee could depreciate marginally from here, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE remained largely flat near 73.41 in the last session. The open interest has risen 9.0% for the October series in the last session, it added.

The dollar flirted with three-week lows on Tuesday as investors stuck to hopes that there will be large U.S. fiscal stimulus after the November 3 election to shore up a pandemic-hit economy, supporting riskier currencies.