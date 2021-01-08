Rupee opens lower at 73.39 per dollar

Indian rupee opened lower at 73.39 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 73.32, amid buying witnessing in the domestic equity market.

On January 7, the rupee ended at 73.32 per dollar versus previous close of 73.10.

At 10:06 IST, the Sensex was up 322.40 points or 0.67% at 48415.72, and the Nifty was up 103.80 points or 0.73% at 14241.20.

Oil prices edged higher on Friday, hovering near 11-month highs hit the previous day, as Saudi Arabia's pledge to make voluntary cuts to its output continued to buoy the mood in the market though worries over slower fuel demand capped gains.

Ahead of the weekly expiry and narrow trading range for the week, the USDINR pair moved higher. However, supply could be seen above 73.5 levels due to writing in OTM strike Calls, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.55 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.67% of the January series contracts, it added.