App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends fall, trades at day's low

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent recouping losses from the previous day on a smaller-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the United States.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has extended the morning losses and trading at day's low level at 73.53 per dollar amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 15 paise at 73.36 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 73.21.

The rupee swung wildly before closing flat at 73.21 against the US currency on Wednesday as increasing number of coronavirus cases in India kept investors on edge despite a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Close

The Sensex was up 97.31 points or 0.25% at 38506.79, and the Nifty was up 27.10 points or 0.24% at 11278.10.

related news

"The RBI intervened in the currency market which helped  the Rupee recover from 73.62 to 73.22. So far, we have seen a strong recovery, which is positive for the equity market," said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent recouping losses from the previous day on a smaller-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the United States, although the gains were capped by uncertainties over cuts by major oil producers.

Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as stronger equities and upbeat US data countered fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak would slow the global economy.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 73.52 in the previous session. Open interest rose 10.72% in the previous session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.