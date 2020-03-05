Rupee extends fall, trades at day's low

The Indian rupee has extended the morning losses and trading at day's low level at 73.53 per dollar amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 15 paise at 73.36 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 73.21.

The rupee swung wildly before closing flat at 73.21 against the US currency on Wednesday as increasing number of coronavirus cases in India kept investors on edge despite a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The Sensex was up 97.31 points or 0.25% at 38506.79, and the Nifty was up 27.10 points or 0.24% at 11278.10.

"The RBI intervened in the currency market which helped the Rupee recover from 73.62 to 73.22. So far, we have seen a strong recovery, which is positive for the equity market," said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent recouping losses from the previous day on a smaller-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the United States, although the gains were capped by uncertainties over cuts by major oil producers.

Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as stronger equities and upbeat US data countered fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak would slow the global economy.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 73.52 in the previous session. Open interest rose 10.72% in the previous session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.