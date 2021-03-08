English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens lower at 73.18 per dollar

For the week, we expect the spot to trade within 72.50-73.50 with a sideways bias, says Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 73.18 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.02, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On March 5 the rupee ended lower at 73.02 per dollar against Thursday's close of 72.83.

At 10:07 IST, the Sensex was up 527.75 points or 1.05% at 50,933.07, and the Nifty was up 156.70 points or 1.05% at 15,094.80.

The rupee remained above 73 levels as the Dollar index moved towards 92 levels. We expect further upsides to be seen in the USDINR pair. It is likely to move towards 73.80 levels in coming days, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.31 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 3.7% for the March series, the firm added.

Close

Related stories

The dollar fell against the currencies of major commodity exporters on Monday as investors increased bets on countries that will benefit from rising prices for oil, metals, and other goods.

Brent crude futures jumped above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while U.S. crude touched its highest in more than two years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

"The forex market is very volatile, and the short-term trading range has shifted to 72.50-73.50. The speculation that reopening of economies, along with additional fiscal stimulus will increase inflation and the Fed will have to begin tapering at earliest is activating the dollar bulls," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"In our view, traders are prematurely betting for Fed rate hike and an actual discussion will begin in the late 2021. But until then, the global cautious tone will limit the fall in spot on account of slew of IPOs lined up in coming months. For the week, we expect the spot to trade within 72.50-73.50 with a sideways bias," he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 8, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.