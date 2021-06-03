MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens lower at 73.16 per dollar

Going ahead the rupee can be in range of 72.75-73.25, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

Indian rupee opened 8 paise lower at 73.16 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 73.08, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 2, rupee ended lower at 73.08 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 72.90.

The Sensex was up 321.99 points or 0.62% at 52171.47, and the Nifty was up 87.80 points or 0.56% at 15664.

"Rupee traded weak towards 73.20 from 72.85, in the first half of day, the manufacturing index in the US provided crude positive trend which kept rupee on a weak note. Going ahead the rupee can be in range of 72.75-73.25," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The US dollar was wavering above major support levels on Thursday, as traders awaited a batch of US economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jun 3, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.