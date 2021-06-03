Rupee opens lower at 73.16 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 8 paise lower at 73.16 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 73.08, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 2, rupee ended lower at 73.08 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 72.90.

The Sensex was up 321.99 points or 0.62% at 52171.47, and the Nifty was up 87.80 points or 0.56% at 15664.

"Rupee traded weak towards 73.20 from 72.85, in the first half of day, the manufacturing index in the US provided crude positive trend which kept rupee on a weak note. Going ahead the rupee can be in range of 72.75-73.25," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The US dollar was wavering above major support levels on Thursday, as traders awaited a batch of US economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month.