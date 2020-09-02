172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-lower-at-73-05-following-increase-in-us-dollar-5787481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 73.05 following increase in US dollar

The currency closed at 72.86 a dollar in previous session, gaining a percent.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
The Indian rupee has opened lower at 73.05 against the US dollar on September 2, falling 19 paise following an increase in the greenback.

The currency closed at 72.86 a dollar in previous session, gaining a percent, which was the biggest single session gain since December 18, 2018.

But analysts feel any upside in dollar is short-term, in fact the dollar index may weaken further amid US political uncertainty.

"US political uncertainty ahead of November's presidential election and concerns about US economic recovery are likely to further weaken the greenback," ICICI Direct said.

Meanwhile, the equity market was marginally under pressure amid volatility. The Nifty50 was down 24 points at 11,446.30 and the BSE Sensex fell 117.95 points to 38,782.85 at the time of writing this article.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 486.09 crore on September 1, whereas DIIs net sold Rs 775.23 crore in same session.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:51 am

