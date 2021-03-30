English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates by Tata AIA Life Insurance & Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens lower at 72.81 per dollar

The lockdown in Europe and upbeat US data will limit any fall in USDINR spot. Thus we expect the spot to trade within 72.20-72.80, says Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

Indian rupee opened lower at 72.81 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 72.67, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

At 11:05 IST, the Sensex was up 822.32 points or 1.68% at 49830.82, and the Nifty was up 254.40 points or 1.75% at 14761.70.

On March 29, the currency market remained closed on account of Holi.

The dollar climbed to a one-year high against the yen on Tuesday amid a spike in Treasury yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the U.S. stoked inflation concerns.

"This week is a truncated week with currency holidays, so we can expect market participation to be muted. At this point fx market is trying to get some more global news that will be the next catalyst," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Close

"So, unless any nation stops the vaccine rollout, the rapid vaccination drive by the US will keep the risk appetite higher."

"However, lockdown in Europe and upbeat US data will limit any fall in USDINR spot. Thus we expect the spot to trade within 72.20-72.80," gupta added.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal after days on hold and attention switched to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table amid new coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 30, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.