Rupee recovers, trades at day's high

The Indian rupee has recovered from the day's low level but trading 11 paise down at 71.94 from the previous close of 71.83 per dollar.

However, it is trading at day's high level, with domestic equity market also recovered from the low but still trading lower on escalating US-Iran tension.

It opened lower by 19 paise at 72.02 per dollar versus previous close 71.83.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.96 in the previous session. Open interest declined by almost 0.37 percent in the previous session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

The Sensex was down 178.64 points or 0.44% at 40690.83, and the Nifty was down 64.50 points or 0.54% at 11988.50.

The Indian rupee on January 7 reclaimed some lost ground, rising 11 paise to close at 71.83 against the US dollar as receding fears of a larger conflict in the Middle East helped crude oil prices ease. Besides, a rebound in the domestic equity markets also supported the rupee.

Oil prices jumped to their highest in months on Wednesday after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq in response to a US strike that killed an Iranian general last week, raising the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disrupted oil supplies.