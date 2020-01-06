Rupee trades lower at 72.04 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the USD-INR to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee increased morning losses and trading lower by 24 paise at 72.04 per dollar, on the back of rising global oil prices post key Iranian general was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.
It opened 21 paise lower at 72.01 per dollar versus Friday's close of 71.80.
The rupee plunged by 42 paise to settle at a one-and-a-half-month low of 71.80 against the US currency on Friday due to a spike in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump ordered strike on an Iranian commander.
The Sensex was down 471.45 points or 1.14% at 40,993.16, and the Nifty was down 143.70 points or 1.18% at 12,083.00.
The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.97 in the previous session. Open interest declined by almost 5.6% in the previous session. Considering continued flaring in the middle east, US$INR is likely to remain weak in today's session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.Oil prices added to recent gains on Monday, with Brent nearly at $70 a barrel as escalating tensions in the Middle East fanned worries about disruptions to supplies.