Rupee opens lower at 71 per dollar

ICICIdirect expects the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels.
The Indian rupee opened lower by 6 paise at 71 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 70.94.
The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.0 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.43% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
The rupee rose to a two-week high against the US dollar in the previous session on hopes of partial trade deal between the US and China in the next month.
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 09:04 am