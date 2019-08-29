App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 71.90 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Indian rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 71.90 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.77.

The rupee declined by 29 paise to close at 71.77 against the US dollar on Wednesday as fears of an impending global recession prompted investors to stick to safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen, said PTI.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.04 in the previous session. Open interest increased 16.52% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

Close

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

 

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

