Rupee opens lower at 71.84 per dollar

The forex market was shut on Tuesday on account of Muharram.
The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.70.
The rupee pared initial gains to settle almost flat at 71.71 against the US dollar on Monday as rising crude oil prices kept investors edgy. Rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency, PTI said.
The rupee has extended gains for the fourth day in a row. The rupee had settled at 71.72 against the US dollar on Friday, it added.
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.49 percent in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.