Rupee opens lower at 71.82 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by paise 23 at 71.82 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.59.

On Monday the Indian rupee plunged by 68 paise to 71.59 against the US dollar amid concerns over soaring crude prices following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.69 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.80% in the previous session, said ICICI direct.