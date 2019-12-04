App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 71.80 per dollar

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels and one could utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 12 paise at 71.80 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 71.68.

On December 3 rupee erased early gains and ended flat at 71.66 to the US dollar amid emergence of fresh worries over global trade war.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday in advance of a meeting of OPEC and its allies to discuss whether to extend production curbs to support the market and following industry data showing that US crude stockpiles fell more than expected.

Close

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 4.2% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

