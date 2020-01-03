App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 71.49 per dollar

On January 2 the rupee fell 16 paise to end at 71.38 against the US dollar on the back of steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Friday. It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.49 per dollar versus previous close of 71.37.

On January 2 the rupee fell 16 paise to end at 71.38 against the US dollar on the back of steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar.

Oil prices jumped more than USD 1 on Friday after a US air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.

Close
Gold prices also inched up, on track to record a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as the dollar eased, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.