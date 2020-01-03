Rupee opens lower at 71.49 per dollar

On January 2 the rupee fell 16 paise to end at 71.38 against the US dollar on the back of steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar.
The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Friday. It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.49 per dollar versus previous close of 71.37.
Oil prices jumped more than USD 1 on Friday after a US air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.
Gold prices also inched up, on track to record a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as the dollar eased, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's December meeting.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:00 am