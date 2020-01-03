Rupee opens lower at 71.49 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Friday. It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.49 per dollar versus previous close of 71.37.

On January 2 the rupee fell 16 paise to end at 71.38 against the US dollar on the back of steady rise in crude oil prices and stronger dollar.

Oil prices jumped more than USD 1 on Friday after a US air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.