Rupee opens lower at 71.40 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 11 paise at 71.40 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.29.

On Monday, rupee added 8 paise to settle at 71.29 against the US dollar, helped by some moderation global crude prices.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand, tracking losses in financial markets.

Gold prices eased in a thin volume trade on Monday as risk appetite improved after China took further efforts to limit the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.