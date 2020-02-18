Rupee opens lower at 71.40 per dollar

On Monday, rupee added 8 paise to settle at 71.29 against the US dollar, helped by some moderation global crude prices.
The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 11 paise at 71.40 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.29.
On Monday, rupee added 8 paise to settle at 71.29 against the US dollar, helped by some moderation global crude prices.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand, tracking losses in financial markets.
Gold prices eased in a thin volume trade on Monday as risk appetite improved after China took further efforts to limit the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 18, 2020 09:00 am