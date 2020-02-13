Rupee opens lower at 71.39 per dollar

The rupee ended 6 paise lower at 71.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of key domestic macroeconomic data.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.39 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 71.33 .
Oil prices rose for a third day on expectations that major producers are likely to enact deeper output cuts to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer.
The yen rose from a three-week low against the dollar on Thursday after China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases in a jolt to markets and sparking a flight for safe-haven assets.
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:00 am