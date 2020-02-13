App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 09:02 AM IST

Rupee opens lower at 71.39 per dollar

The rupee ended 6 paise lower at 71.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of key domestic macroeconomic data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.39 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 71.33 .



Oil prices rose for a third day on expectations that major producers are likely to enact deeper output cuts to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer.

The yen rose from a three-week low against the dollar on Thursday after China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases in a jolt to markets and sparking a flight for safe-haven assets.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:00 am

