Rupee opens lower at 71.35 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 71.35 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.24.
Snapping its two-day falling streak, the rupee rebounded 54 paise to finish at 71.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday as sliding crude oil prices eased pressure off emerging market currencies, said PTI.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:01 am