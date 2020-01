Rupee opens lower at 71.33 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.33 per dollar on Friday versus THursday's clsoe of 71.26.

On Thursday, the rupee ended 7 paise lower at 71.26 against the US dollar as the spread of a deadly new virus from China spooked investors. However, softening crude prices and strong domestic equity market restricted the rupee's fall.

Gold inched lower on Friday as investors opted for riskier assets after the World Health Organisation stopped short of declaring the China virus outbreak a global emergency, but the precious metal was on track to post a weekly gain.

Oil prices were steady, but on track for a fall of up to 5% for the week on growing concern that fuel demand will weaken as the spread of a respiratory virus from China that has killed 25 so far dents travel and darkens the economic outlook.