Rupee opens lower at 71.25 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.25 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.22.

On the first trading day of the New Year on January 1, the rupee ended on positive note with gains of 14 paise against the US dollar at 71.22 on positive macro data and optimism over the US-China trade deal.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.46 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1% in the previous session. We expect the USD-INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar started the new year where it left the old one, under pressure as investors wagered US economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally.