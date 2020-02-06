Rupee opens lower at 71.24 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.24 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 71.21.

On February 5 the Indian rupee ended higher at 71.21 against the US dollar, as market participants await fresh cues from the RBI's monetary policy.

Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors took optimism around unconfirmed reports of possible medical advances to combat the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand could rebound in the world’s biggest oil importer.