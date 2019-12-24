Rupee tardes lower at 71.22 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 71.22 per dollar, with flat trading witnessing in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 3 paise at 71.21 per dollar versus previous close 71.18.

The rupee slipped 6 paise to end at 71.18 against the US dollar on December 23 amid muted activity in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices.

The Sensex was down 22.29 points or 0.05% at 41620.37, and the Nifty was down 5.40 points or 0.04% at 12257.40.

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after Russia's energy minister, Alexander Novak, said cooperation with OPEC on supporting the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.24 in the previous session. Open interest fell 1.0% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.