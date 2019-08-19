App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 71.17 per dollar

The rupee recovered from early lows to close higher by 13 paise at 71.14 against the US currency on August 16 in line with firm local equities, defying gains in the greenback overseas and foreign capital outflows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.14.

The rupee recovered from early lows to close higher by 13 paise at 71.14 against the US currency on August 16 in line with firm local equities, defying gains in the greenback overseas and foreign capital outflows, said PTI.

The rupee opened on a weak note and fell to a day's low of 71.47 due to gains in the dollar and crude oil in global markets, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.