Rupee opens lower at 71.17 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.14.
The rupee recovered from early lows to close higher by 13 paise at 71.14 against the US currency on August 16 in line with firm local equities, defying gains in the greenback overseas and foreign capital outflows, said PTI.The rupee opened on a weak note and fell to a day's low of 71.47 due to gains in the dollar and crude oil in global markets, it added.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:00 am