Rupee opens lower at 71.15 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.15 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.03.

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on December 19 as steady rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments, reported PTI.

Oil prices held steady near three-month highs on Friday on the back of easing Sino-US trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.12 in the previous session. Open interest rose 3.3% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.