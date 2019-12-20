App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 71.15 per dollar

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on December 19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.15  per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.03.

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on December 19 as steady rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments, reported PTI.

Oil prices held steady near three-month highs on Friday on the back of easing Sino-US trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.

Close

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.12 in the previous session. Open interest rose 3.3% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.