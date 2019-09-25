Rupee opens lower at 71.07 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.07 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.01.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday dropped 7 paise to close at 71.01 against the US dollar as foreign fund outflows and subdued equities weakened forex market sentiment, said PTI

However, easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback against rival currencies restricted the rupee fall to some extent, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.05 in the previous session. Open interest declined 15.99% in the previous session.