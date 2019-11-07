App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 71.05 per dollar

On November 6, Indian rupee declined 29 paise to close at 70.98 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 7 paise at 71.05 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.98.

However, weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices restricted the fall.

“From the past 3-weeks, the spot has been in a depreciating mode, as US-China have been showing the curiosity and hinting at a ‘Phase One’ deal anytime this month. However, depreciation is getting capped as market has started getting doubtful of the silence amid China’s attempts to push the US to remove more tariffs, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"If this silence continues then we can see more appreciation in spot. Past couple of days, movement in spot has been very sideways, within 70.50-71. If 71, breaks then we can see a rally towards 71.15,” he added.

Oil prices were unchanged on Thursday, holding on to most of their losses from the previous session, on worries that a long-awaited interim deal to dial back a crippling US-China trade war could be delayed.

Worries that a long-awaited trade deal between the United States and China could be delayed until December made investors cautious, keeping gold prices steady on Thursday.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Rupee

