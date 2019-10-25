App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 71.04 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee opened at 71.04 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.02.

On October 24 , the rupee snapped its five-day winning streak to finish 11 paise lower at 71.02 against the US dollar, weighed by unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equity markets.

Oil prices stepped back on Friday after three straight days of gains, hurt by renewed concerns about fuel demand in light of  gloomy economic growth forecasts.

Close

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.03 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.13% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 09:01 am

