Rupee opens lower at 71.04 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened at 71.04 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.02.

On October 24 , the rupee snapped its five-day winning streak to finish 11 paise lower at 71.02 against the US dollar, weighed by unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equity markets.

Oil prices stepped back on Friday after three straight days of gains, hurt by renewed concerns about fuel demand in light of gloomy economic growth forecasts.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.03 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.13% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.