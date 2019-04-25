App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 70 a dollar, may remain under pressure amid higher oil prices

In the near term the rupee might depreciate till 70.50 in the spot, according to Rushabh Maru of Anand Rathi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee has opened marginally lower at 70 a dollar on April 25 amid higher crude oil prices in international markets.

The currency ended at 69.87 to the dollar on April 24, lower by 25 paise over previous close.

"The rupee may remain under pressure in the near term as the crude oil prices are rising continuously in the international market," Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol.

He said the dollar index is also rising and that is a sign of worry.

In the near term the rupee might depreciate till 70.50 in the spot, according to him.

Having said that sharp depreciation in the rupee is unlikely due to strong sentiments in the domestic equity market on expectations of NDA coming back to the power, he said.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 09:12 am

tags #Rupee #US dollar

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan: I always want to bite Taimur's bum, kiss him and ...

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Resu ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

PM Modi to File Nomination for Varanasi on April 26, NDA Leaders To Be ...

UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to Declare Inter Result in Uttar Prad ...

UP Board 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10 Sco ...

Honda BR-V Long Term Review – Mid Report

UP Board 10th Result 2019 to be Announced by UPMSP in Uttar Pradesh So ...

Two Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5 childr ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red ahead of Apri ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Top brokerage calls for April 25: Deutsche Bank bullish on Ultratech C ...

Oil prices fall as soaring US supply offsets tighter Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka blasts: Doubts remain over Islamic State's involvement, but ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

Darbar, RRR, Saaho, Indian 2, Thalapathy 63: Why South producers are i ...

Reserve Bank of India sells entire stake in National Housing Bank, Nab ...

Premier League: Manchester City raise the bar against rivals United to ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.