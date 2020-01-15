App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers; trades flat at 70.88 per dollar

On January 14, the rupee erased its morning gains and ended flat at 70.87 per dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee erased all its morning losses and trading flat at 70.88 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 12 paise at 70.99 per dollar versus previous close 70.87.

On January 14, the rupee erased its morning gains and ended flat at 70.87 per dollar ahead of the signing of the US-China trade deal and weak macro economic data on the domestic front.

The Sensex was down 209.93 points or 0.50% at 41742.70, and the Nifty was down 60.30 points or 0.49% at 12302.00.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

