Rupee recovers; trades flat at 70.88 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased all its morning losses and trading flat at 70.88 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 12 paise at 70.99 per dollar versus previous close 70.87.

On January 14, the rupee erased its morning gains and ended flat at 70.87 per dollar ahead of the signing of the US-China trade deal and weak macro economic data on the domestic front.

The Sensex was down 209.93 points or 0.50% at 41742.70, and the Nifty was down 60.30 points or 0.49% at 12302.00.

Gold edged up on Wednesday, after a top US official said tariffs on China would stay until a Phase 2 deal is completed, ahead of the signing of an interim trade deal between the two countries, while palladium scaled a record peak.