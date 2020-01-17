App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee at day's low at 71.01 per dollar

On January 16, the rupee fell 11 paise to end at 70.93 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Indian rupee extended the morning losses and trading at day's low level at 71.01 per dollar, with domestic equity market seen consolidation in today's trading.

It opened lower by 6 paise at 70.99 per dollar on Friday against previous close 70.93.

On January 16, the rupee fell 11 paise to end at 70.93 against the US dollar due to strengthening crude oil prices and dollar demand from importers.

The Sensex was up 1.68 points or 0.00% at 41934.24, and the Nifty was down 10.10 points or 0.08% at 12345.40.

Oil prices were steady on Friday as investors braced for data expected to show China's economic growth last year slid to its slowest pace in 29 years, holding on to gains for now after Washington and Beijing inked a long-awaited trade deal.

The dollar gained as US data suggested the world’s largest economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019, reaching an eight-month peak against the safe-haven yen.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

