Rupee opens lower at 70.96 per dollar

The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 70.88 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India in a widely expected move cut key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point.
The Indian rupee declined in the early trade on Monday. It opened lower by 8 paise at 70.96 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.88.
On a weekly basis, the local unit slumped by 32 paise, it added.
The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest rose by 0.62% in the previous session. We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.
