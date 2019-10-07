Rupee opens lower at 70.96 per dollar

The Indian rupee declined in the early trade on Monday. It opened lower by 8 paise at 70.96 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.88.

The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 70.88 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India in a widely expected move cut key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, said PTI.

On a weekly basis, the local unit slumped by 32 paise, it added.