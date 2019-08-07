Rupee opens lower at 70.96 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on August 7. It opened lower by 15 paise at 70.96 per dollar versus Tuesday's close 70.81.

The Indian rupee extended losses for a fourth session on Tuesday, dropping 8 paise to 70.81 against the US dollar ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision. Unabated foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices have taken a toll on the domestic currency's health, reported PTI.

In the past four sessions, the Indian unit has lost 202 paise, it added.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70.99 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4.53% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.