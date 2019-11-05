Rupee opens lower at 70.85 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 8 paise at 70.85 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 70.77.

On November 4, the Indian rupee erased its early gains and ended marginally higher at 70.77 per dollaron the back of sustained foreign fund inflows and hopes of a partial trade deal between the US and China.

Gold and Silver prices seen some profit taking in international market as dollar index recovered from crucial support levels of 97. Spot Gold closed around $1510 per Troy ounce and silver closed around $18.06 per troy ounce. Gold and Silver closed with moderate gains in domestic market due to weakness in rupee.