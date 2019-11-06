Rupee opens lower at 70.79 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened lower by 10 paise at 70.79 per dollar versus previous close 70.69.

On Novemebr 5, rupee ended 8 paise higher to close at a fresh five-week high of 70.69 against the US dollar on the back of foreign fund inflows.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in US crude stockpiles, but expectations for an easing of trade tensions between the United State and China capped losses.