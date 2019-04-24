App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 69.81 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 69.95, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee opened lower by 19 paise at 69.81 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 69.62.

Rupee consolidated in a range ahead of the important USD-INR swap auction conducted by RBI for the second in the last two months. The RBI again received overwhelming response and received bids worth USD 18.65 billion compared with its promise to take in USD 5 billion. With these two moves, the banking system will have cash injection of nearly Rs 60,000 crores, said Motilal Oswal.

While the overwhelming response is a surprise, the cut-off premium, the threshold for banks to receive any allotment, was pegged at 838 paise, up from 776 in the first auction higher than the equivalent market rate.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 69.95, it added.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Sachin Tendulkar will have many opportunities for progress this year, ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans convinced she'll give birth to r ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Shah Rukh Khan reminisces his love for public transport, says he loves ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

IPL 2019: Shane Watson has a moment with his son and it is winning hea ...

State Bank of India Offering Loan at Discounted Rate for Electric Vehi ...

Chine to Recalibrate Belt and Road Initiative, Defend Scheme Against C ...

Want to Save Your Taxes? Here are Top 10 Investment Options

Maisie Williams' Hilarious Response to Everyone Who Thought Arya & Gen ...

Death Toll from Sri Lanka Bombings on Easter Sunday Rises to 359

IS Suspect Arrested in India Gave Prior Information on Sri Lanka Terro ...

Toyota Badged Baleno Premium Hatchback to be Called Glanza, Launch in ...

Egypt Passes Referendum Extending President Sisi's Rule with 88.83% of ...

Milind Soman All Set to Headline Fitness Show 'Maximize Your Day'

India's Chabahar port project in Iran won't be impacted by US sanction ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

US Trade Rep, Treasury secretary to hold trade talks next week in Beij ...

The decoupling of trade and growth

US sanctions on Iran to take toll on Indian economy, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green amid posi ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 24: CLSA, Deutsche Bank maintain 'buy' o ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

New Zealand has 'not yet seen' intel linking Sri Lanka blasts to Chris ...

With AAP-Congress alliance ruled out, it's three-corner contest in 7 D ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Avengers: Endgame — Why China is a significant market for Marvel fi ...

Sterlite seeks new panel for inspection of copper smelter unit in Tuti ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to launch in India today: How and where to wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.