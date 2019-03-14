App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 69.67 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.50 and 70.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 69.67 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 69.53.

Rupee after strengthening for the past few sessions is expected to weaken after RBI announced that it would enter into currency swap for a three-year tenor, to supply funds to banks for a longer duration. The RBI plans to conduct the dollar-rupee buy-sell swap auction on March 26th, it said, adding that the dollar amount mobilized through this auction would also reflect in RBI’s foreign exchange reserves for the tenor. The step is to curb the volatility and major appreciation of the currency. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.50 and 70.20.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

2019 Honda CB Shine, CD Dream, Navi Gets Combi Brake System (CBS)

Amit Sharma: Even Big Stars Today Need Word-of-Mouth Publicity

PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 10 For Playing The Battle Royal ...

Rupee Slips 24 Paise to 69.78 Against Dollar in Early Trade

California Jury Awards $29 Million to Woman with Cancer Who Used Johns ...

First Foot Forward: Congress, NC to Join Hands in J&K, Alliance in Fin ...

Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points; Nifty Nears 11,400 Mark

Forum Slaps Rs 25,000 Fine on Coca-Cola's Bottling Arm in 10-year Old ...

US Senate Confirms Indian-American Neomi Rao for Powerful Federal Judg ...

2019 general elections: Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Priya Dutt in ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive, Nifty Bank at recor ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.62 a dollar, bond yields rise

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Top brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL; Nomura positive ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Badla, Total Dhamaal and Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office success ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Will Smith breaks out in a dance after Instagram recovers from an outa ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.